M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

