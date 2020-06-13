M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,844. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

