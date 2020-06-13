M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cintas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $266.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

