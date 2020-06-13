M&T Bank Corp Acquires 544 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock worth $118,575,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $302.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

