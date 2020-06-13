M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,008 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $97,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

XLNX opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

