M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $55,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

