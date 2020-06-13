Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 872,531 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $34,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $227,080,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,026 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MOS opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

