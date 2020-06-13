Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.92) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.83 ($3.57).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $662.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 168.80 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.51.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33), for a total value of £99,092.67 ($126,120.24).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.