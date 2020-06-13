Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $194.00 and last traded at $196.84, 1,537,214 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,241,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

Specifically, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,667 shares of company stock worth $20,418,227. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

