Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) were down 5.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $194.00 and last traded at $196.84, approximately 1,537,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,241,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

Specifically, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,227 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

