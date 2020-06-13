Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MONY. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.22) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 353 ($4.49).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 318.60 ($4.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 319.42. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.34).

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($112,256.59). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total value of £48,203.76 ($61,351.36).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

