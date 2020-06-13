Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 13,600 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00.

MHK opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

