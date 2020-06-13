MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

MGV opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

