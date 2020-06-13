MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,422.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.