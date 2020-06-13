MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

