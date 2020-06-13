MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,646 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,806,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,629,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after buying an additional 441,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,817,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.