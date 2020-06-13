MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

