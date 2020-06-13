MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 876,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $54.00 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.