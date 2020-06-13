MML Investors Services LLC Buys 273 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Icon by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of Icon stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays increased their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.