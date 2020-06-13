MML Investors Services LLC Buys 13,040 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.