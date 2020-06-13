MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $240.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 162.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

