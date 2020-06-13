Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Miller Industries worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2,261.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLR opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

