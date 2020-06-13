MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 126.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 389,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,747,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,286,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
