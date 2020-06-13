MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 126.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 389,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,747,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,286,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

