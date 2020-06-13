Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $186.07 and last traded at $186.27, 51,855,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 44,954,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

