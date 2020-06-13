Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694,498 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Metlife worth $22,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

