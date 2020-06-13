Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of -10.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn ($0.36) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -41.7%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.