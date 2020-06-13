Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sells $260,400.06 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 42.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 284,215 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,346,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.