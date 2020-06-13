Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sells $260,400.06 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 42.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 284,215 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,346,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
