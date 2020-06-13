Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

