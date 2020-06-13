Matthew 25 Management Corp Invests $4.68 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,049.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

