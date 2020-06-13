Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,534 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $55,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $170.28 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

