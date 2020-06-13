Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Biogen worth $70,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $279.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

