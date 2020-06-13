Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $61.20 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,195,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.39% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 654.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $128.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,641,740 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.