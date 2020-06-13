Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 639,046 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639,046 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $7,688,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

