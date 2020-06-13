Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 50,962 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.59% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $54,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of THG opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

