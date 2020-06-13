Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 444,173 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 444,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.66% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $73,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $200.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

