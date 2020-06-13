Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 218,808 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218,808 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.66% of ITT worth $64,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 1,571,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ITT by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

