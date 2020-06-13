Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,442 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,729,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.99% of Univar worth $72,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Univar by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univar during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

