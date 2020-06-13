Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,227,492 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227,492 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $68,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

