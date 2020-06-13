Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,088,451 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088,451 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $60,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after acquiring an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,157,000 after acquiring an additional 347,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,256,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

