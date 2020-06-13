Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $64,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 333.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

