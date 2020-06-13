Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Corning worth $43,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.