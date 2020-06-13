Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 726,083 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 774.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726,083 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $61,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $235,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

