Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 5,879,203 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 236.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879,203 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.23% of SLM worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SLM by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SLM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,592,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 848,326 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SLM by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SLM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,127,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SLM by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 377,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.