Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 43,280 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Westrock were worth $46,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.