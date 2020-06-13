Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 33,988 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.08% of Guidewire Software worth $70,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 58.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.24 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

