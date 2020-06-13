Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 27,917 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.77% of Raymond James worth $66,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $81,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 252.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 761,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

