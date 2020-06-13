Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 179,363 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.14% of Rapid7 worth $46,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 49,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 429,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,580 shares of company stock valued at $984,503 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

