Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,702,770 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.18% of Urban Edge Properties worth $53,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

