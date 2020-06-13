Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 16,892 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $50,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,788,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 26.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,805,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,623,000 after acquiring an additional 372,809 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,709,513 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,275,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,384,000 after acquiring an additional 806,640 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -147.02%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

