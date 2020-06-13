Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,822 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.37% of Hilton Hotels worth $70,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $77.45 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

